Ice Spice Slams Ozempic Speculation After Weight Loss

Ice Spice has been flaunting a tighter new body and had to slam speculation that she got it thanks to the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, which many have also used for weight loss.

“I actually came on here to talk about that real quick. Cause I was like, bitch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish,” Ice, 24, said during a discussion about her new figure with fans via X Spaces on Monday, August 19.

“Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f–k is that? Genuinely, what is that?” she continued about the semaglutide.

As for how she achieved her new figure, Ice – real name Isis Gaston – said she got it the old-fashioned way through working out and eating right.

“Like, you lazy bitches never heard of the gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour,” she explained.

The “Barbie World” rapper added, “Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all f–king day, it’d be easier to stay big.”

Fans have been leaving comments speculating about Ice’s weight loss on her recent posts where she’s wearing body-hugging clothes.

Which Celebrity Had the Most Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation?

Next to a series of snapshots of the rapper wearing a black bodysuit on August 11, one person asked, “Anyone else think it’s weird how fast she lost that weight?” while another lamented, “She ain’t thick no more…. She looks sick.” One fan told Ice, “You need to gain some of that weight back.”

In the comments of a Monday, August 19, post – before Ice directly addressed Ozempic rumors –she shared a series of photos wearing a silver catsuit and looking trim.

Courtesy of Ice Spice/Instagram

“The Ozempic is working,” one follower wrote, as another agreed, “That’s what I thought, that’s sad.”

“I ain’t gonna lie I miss the old you,” a fan wrote about her curvier figure as another added, “You were better when you were thick.” However, one person praised her new body, writing, “Wow Ice really lost weight, it looks good on you tho.”

The “Princess Diana” artist started her Y2K world tour on July 4 in Roskilde, Denmark. After seven European dates, Ice returned to the U.S. to start the American leg of her tour on July 30 in Washington D.C. She wraps things up on Wednesday, August 21, in Miami Beach, Florida.

During the tour, Ice stood up for pal Taylor Swift when she showcased the Grammy winner’s hit “Karma” at the Rolling Loud Europe music festival in Austria on July 7. Taylor, 34, and Ice collaborated on the song’s remix in May 2023.

In a viral video posted to X, the tune was playing on the speakers and the crowd started to boo and make thumbs-down gestures in response. Ice subtly defended Taylor by blowing kisses to the crowd, seemingly unbothered by their negative reactions.

Ice joined Taylor on stage to perform “Karma” during the New Jersey stops on her Eras tour in May 2023.

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” the “Fortnight” singer said about the song in a Spotify audio clip after it was released. “She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’”

“In my opinion, she’s the one to watch,” Taylor continued. “Watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career, she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song.”