Ice Spice stood up for her friend Taylor Swift after a crowd booed in response to her song “Karma” playing at the Rolling Loud Europe music festival.

During Ice’s set at the music festival in Austria on Sunday, July 7, “Karma” began playing on the speakers and the crowd started to boo and make thumbs-down gestures in response. Ice, 24, then subtly defended Taylor, 34, by blowing kisses to the crowd, implying she was not bothered by their negative reactions.

Shortly after the moment took place, fans uploaded a video to X and many social media users weighed in on Ice’s reaction.

“We love her!!!” one fan account dedicated to Taylor wrote in response to the clip. Another added, “Men used to go [to] war and now they show up to ice spice sets and hate on a woman 1,000,000 times out of their league [sic].”

Taylor and Ice have been outspoken supporters of each other ever since they collaborated on the “Karma” remix in May 2023.

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” the “Cruel Summer” singer said about the song in a Spotify audio clip after it was released. “She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’”

Taylor also added that she was “blown away” by Ice. “In my opinion, she’s the one to watch,” she continued. “Watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career, she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song.”

Following the remix’s release, Ice joined Taylor onstage to perform “Karma” during her New Jersey stops on her Eras tour in May 2023.

‘Their friendship didn’t stop there, and Ice discussed her relationship with Taylor and what it was like to work together while speaking to Billboard in March. “When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that,” the “Barbie World” rapper recalled. “She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.’”

Ice even showed support for Taylor after she released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. One day after the album’s release, she asked the crowd if they had “heard Taylor’s new album yet” while she performed at Coachella. “Shout out to Taylor Swift! My good sis!” she added.

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

More recently, Ice played coy when she was asked about Taylor potentially being featured on her upcoming album, Y2K!

“I think she did me the favor,” the “Deli” rapper told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Taylor would be “returning the favor” after their “Karma” collaboration. “I don’t know. Let’s see, let’s see, let’s see.”

While she didn’t confirm nor deny if the “Wildest Dreams” singer would be featured on any of her new songs, Ice teased that “there’s a couple” of collaborations of the album.