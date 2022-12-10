Sleigh or Nay? See the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball: Photos

The 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball was filled with epic performances and iconic fashions. As with all red carpet events, celebrities didn’t hold back in breaking out dazzling looks. While some were the best styled, a few others didn’t quite hit the mark and wound up being the worst dressed of the evening.

Demi Lovato certainly wore one of the edgiest looks at the New York City-based event at Madison Square Garden on December 9. The “Skin of My Teeth” artist, 30, wore an all-black ensemble, paying homage to their resurrected pop punk image. While Demi wore their hair down in a sleek style, they also wore a black spiked jacket over their jumpsuit, which featured a small sheer fishnet opening toward the bottom of their pants.

Fellow music artist Dua Lipa also rolled up to the Big Apple wearing black. The “New Rules” singer, 27, sported a simple yet sexy black spaghetti strap mermaid gown, which she paired with matching pumps and offset with a diamond necklace.

Although black was one of the top fashion colors at the New York concert, others also brought their holiday cheer to the winter-themed evening. Singer Ava Max stopped hearts in a scarlet red sequined cut-out, off-the-shoulder, one-sleeved gown. The “Kings and Queens” songstress, 28, complimented the look with matching red lipstick and black boots while wearing her blonde waves down in a simply straight style.

Later in the evening, Ava changed into a bedazzled catsuit for her onstage performance.

Aside from musicians, other celebrities attended the event for a good time, such as actress Brooke Shields. The Blue Lagoon star, 57, smiled for the cameras as she stunned in a pair of black leather pants and a red tube top.

Perhaps the most memorable outfit, however, was Lizzo’s, who performed in a fuzzy Santa Claus suit with green tights and a matching wig to pay tribute to The Grinch.

After performing onstage, the “Truth Hurts” rapper, 34, shared a selfie video via Instagram, in which she twerked and danced in her neon green outfit.

“100 percent that grinch,” she captioned her post on Saturday, December 10.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the best and worst dressed stars from the 2022 Jingle Ball.