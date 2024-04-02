Sip your way to the stars with SONIC’s latest creation: the Blackout Slush Float! Inspired by the North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, this limited-time treat is a blend of sweet cotton candy and dragon fruit-flavored slush, creamy soft serve, and galaxy sprinkles. Plus, each Blackout Slush Float purchase comes with a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses.*

Expert Eclipse Tips from an Astronaut

Former astronaut and lifelong SONIC superfan, Commander Terry Virts, has partnered with SONIC to provide eclipse viewing expertise. You can trust him – he has two space flights and three spacewalks under his belt and has even attempted to make slushes, shakes, and burgers in space. With Commander Virts’ space experience, you’ll be ready to enjoy the eclipse safely and stylishly (thanks to your complimentary eclipse viewing glasses) and a few important tips:

Regular sunglasses are not dark enough for viewing the eclipse. You must wear approved safety glasses.

Get to where you’re going. Park and exit your vehicle so that you’re not driving and trying to look up at the eclipse.

Look up at the eclipse but also look around and observe what happens to the world around you when it suddenly gets dark in the middle of the day!

Toast to the Eclipse at SONIC

Don’t miss out on an out-of-this-world celebration! Head to SONIC starting March 25 to blast off with a Blackout Slush Float and then experience the total solar eclipse on April 8! With over 3,500 SONIC locations nationwide, you can easily find this cosmic concoction to enjoy while safely witnessing this rare celestial event. Discover when the eclipse will appear in your city by heading to NASA.gov, and locate your nearest SONIC at sonicdrivein.com/locations.

*While supplies last. Follow safety guidelines for eclipse viewing.