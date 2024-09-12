MTV fans were eagerly anticipating Ariana Grande’s outfit at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, only to be disappointed when the singer skipped the red carpet. This has left many wondering if she’ll be attending the award show at all.

Is Ariana Grande at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards?

Ariana did not attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Instead, hours before the show, Ariana shared a message thanking her fans for their support of “we can’t be friends (wait for you love),” which was nominated for Best Direction at the VMAs.

“I just wanted to say thank you and I love you so much to my angel fans who have been riding so hard for ‘We Can’t Be Friends,’” Ariana wrote via her Instagram Stories on September 11, 2024. “You’re my heart. This will always be my favorite video and the one I am proudest of, no matter what.”

She added, “I am so proud of us and grateful for you @christhedirector and for our teams who brought this vision and story to life with us.”

Apart from her nomination for Best Direction, she’s also been nominated for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Visual Effects at the 2024 award show.

Has Ariana Grande Made Her Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Ethan Slater?

Apart from seeing her showstopping look, fans were curious if the starlet was going to make her red carpet debut with boyfriend, Ethan Slater. However, fans of the Wicked actress might be in for a wait for them to pose on the red carpet together, as she feels that her relationship with Ethan isn’t receiving the respect she desires from friends and fans and it’s having a negative impact on the pop star behind the scenes.

“Ariana’s used to getting praised everywhere she goes, by fans and fellow celebrities, so it’s been a huge adjustment to go from that, to everyone judging her as this cold-hearted home wrecker,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on June 13, 2024. “She still gets so many hate messages from the public, and so does Ethan, they try to avoid reading them as much as possible but whenever Ariana gives in and looks at the stuff it has her in tears.”

The source explained that Ariana and Ethan felt “like everyone is against them” after they started dating while he was married to then-wife Lilly Jay.

“She’s found this man she loves. Sure, the circumstances of how they got together may look bad, but that’s because no one knows the details firsthand,” the insider continued. “She’s sure people would have a different view if they were in her shoes. But any time she tries to defend herself, she gets a whole new onslaught of hate.”

Rumors the “thank u, next” singer started dating the Spongebob: Musical star began to circulate in the summer of 2023 when they were filming the movie adaption of Wicked. After the buzz ignited, Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly on July 26, 2023 and many people quickly speculated that Ethan left Lilly, whom he shares a son with, to be with the “7 rings” singer.