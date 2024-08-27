Is Da'Vine Joy Randolph Married? Inside OMITB Star's Love Life

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has returned for season 4, with Da’Vine Joy Randolph reprising her role as Detective Donna Williams. In the mystery-comedy-drama series, Da’Vine’s character is married to a woman named Kiara, and they share a son named Keith. But what is the actress’ relationship status in real life? She has kept her love life notoriously private.

Who Is Da’Vine Joy Randolph?

Da’Vine grew up in Philadelphia and studied at Temple University, where she first focused on classical vocal performance and opera before switching to musical theater in her junior year. After graduating from Temple, the aspiring actress moved on to the Yale School of Drama and graduated with her master’s degree in 2011. She also studied at the British American Drama Academy and the University of Oxford, where she focused on Shakespeare.

Da’Vine became known for her performance as psychic Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway production of Ghost in 2012. In addition to her role in Only Murders in the Building, the actress is known for appearing in the series Selfie (2014), This Is Us (2016) and The Idol (2023). She is also known for the films Dolemite Is My Name (2019), The Lost City (2022) and The Holdovers (2023).

Is Da’Vine Joy Randolph Married?

While Da’Vine has played the role of a wife in her acting gigs, she is not married in real life.

Is Da’Vine Joy Randolph Dating Anyone?

Da’Vine has not indicated that she’s dating anyone in 2024. Rumors circulated that she was connected to a film producer named Marcus Johnson, according to PureWow, but she did not comment on the speculation.

Da’Vine’s dating history has also been kept private. However, during a chat with Alden Ehrenreich for Variety’s Actors on Actors in 2023, the Broadway star hinted that she has dated fellow actors. She asked Alden if he had ever been in a relationship with another actor, and he said, “Yeah, mostly.”

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Da’Vine replied, “Well, for obvious reasons … I feel like we all are. But there’s a convenience to it, because this is a wild world, only very few people are gonna put up with us.”

Does Da’Vine Joy Randolph Have Kids?

The Idol star does not have any children of her own. However, she won an Oscar at the 2024 Academy Awards for her portrayal of grieving mother Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.

“It was challenging to play a character that had a completely different spirit, personality, tone, and rhythm than me, but the challenge to transform also made me very excited,” Da’Vine told W Magazine in January 2024. “In The Holdovers, my character is in a state of grief. She has lost her son. I wanted to display the different stages of grief, from start to finish, in the film. I thought about the people who would be watching this — so that if someone was mourning or experiencing loss, they would feel connected to my character and the film.”

Da’Vine also considers her Only Murders in the Building costars her family, as she revealed in a July 2024 Instagram post.

“Only family can work ur nerves the way these 3 do,” she captioned a still from the show featuring herself, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. “Can’t believe we are approaching 4 years! And an Emmy nom on top of that?! Super grateful for my @onlymurdershulu fam — it’s been a wild ride!!”