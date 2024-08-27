What would Only Murders in the Building be without another big mystery to solve in season 4? The show’s latest installment, with an August 27, 2024, premiere date, is juicy, shocking and might be the best season yet!

Who Died in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4?

The big mystery in question actually took place in the season 3 finale of the show. If you remember, Charles, Oliver and Mabel, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, respectively, discovered that Cliff pushed Ben down an elevator shaft, causing him to fall to his death. However, that wasn’t the only murder that took place in the episode.

Viewers got to see everything that unfolded on the night of Oliver’s play, Death Rattle Dazzle. In the end, as the cast and crew celebrated the show, Charles’ stunt double, Sazz Pataki, was shot dead in Charles’ apartment. The killer was still at large, and the details surrounding her death were unknown.

What Message Did Sazz Leave for Her Friends?

Charles, Oliver and Mabel found Sazz’s body in the apartment, leading to questions about who killed her and if they were actually aiming for Charles. Sazz left a message written in her own blood before she died.

As for what the message said, viewers did not find out in season 3, and instead had to wait until season 4.

“That is the big bit of discussion, and we had a lot of discussion as to how long to hold that shot, and how long to have her finger moving, what letter starts this off and all that,” showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter. “We thought to keep it as oblique as possible for now, just to keep our options open for the next season, but it feels very in her character to send a message. She’s been trying to do it to Charles throughout the season. She’s hinting to him in episode five that she’s picking up some ham radio chatter, certainly, right when she arrives in the finale, she’s saying, ‘Can I grab you for a few minutes? It’s a little sensitive.’ So, there’s something on her mind and something she may know but to be found out.”

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

While Sazz was a character beloved by everybody, ultimately, the procedures felt it would be the biggest bombshell to drop in season 3.

“It came up at some point. It was a suggestion of one of our fantastic executive producers, one of my partners in the show, Jess Rosenthal. And he said, ‘What if?’ I have to say, immediately upon hearing it, I thought, ‘That’s awful, and that’s perfect,’” John revealed. “Because I immediately, it’s the thing of like, if we get a chance to go more, it’ll be the thing that it just started exploding ideas in my head. So, that was thrilling. And then the second part of that was actually talking to Jane Lynch about it and saying, ‘This is what we’re thinking.’ We had to do that pretty early, too, and that was very sweet. She was like, ‘I love it.’ I was like, ‘Wow. I wasn’t expecting love, but that’s great.’”

In the season 4 trailer, the show’s main trio searched to find out who Sazz’s killer is, as they are given the opportunity to turn their popular podcast into a movie in Los Angeles. Jane Lynch, who plays Sazz, revealed that she was still going to be in episodes of season 4 despite her characters death.

“I don’t want to give it away though, but I’m in it a lot,” she told People in May 2024. “I’m in five out of 10 episodes, so I’m excited.”