In December 2023, “Single Soon” hitmaker Selena Gomez confirmed that she was single no more and was in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. Though many fans questioned if Benny was the right man for the Disney Channel alum, she insisted that she’s never been happier. The couple proved how serious they were when, less than one year after their romance went public, engagement rumors swirled. But did Benny and Selena’s love last?

How Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Meet?

The “Calm Down” songstress seemingly first crossed paths with the songwriter while working together on her 2015 single “Same Old Love,” which Benny coproduced. They collaborated again on “Kill Em with Kindness” that same year, as well as “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019 and “Single Soon” in 2023.

Selena explained in a May 2024 interview with Time that she almost friend zoned Benny. She had even asked him if he knew of anyone to set her up with, but when he brought her to a birthday party to meet his friend, she realized that it was meant to be Benny all along.

“It just happens when you least expect it,” she added.

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Start Dating?

Selena went public with her and Benny’s romance on December 7, 2023, by responding to an Instagram post that shared the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She’s In a Relationship.” Rumors had been swirling for a few weeks that she and Benny were an item, and she confirmed that he was her man by writing a string of comments about their love. The Only Murders in the Building star gushed that the cookbook author was her “absolute everything in my heart.”

“[Benny has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she continued. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Celebrity Crossword 25 Crosswords Play now

Selena went on to post photos of herself and Benny on her Instagram Stories that day, and she confirmed in another comment that they had been quietly dating for six months. So, the relationship began sometime in July 2023.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Still Together?

The two musicians have not been shy about showing off their love for each other ever since their relationship was revealed. In fact, on the same day they went public, Selena proved how serious they were by sharing a photo of a “B” ring on her wedding finger — seemingly a symbol that her man was there to stay. Sure enough, they are still going strong as of August 2024 and make frequent appearances on each other’s social media.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Engaged?

Rumors swirled in early August 2024 that Selena and Benny had gotten engaged when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted a blind item that was seemingly about them. “This a list actress/semi retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out,” the message read.

Selena then fueled the speculation on August 8, 2024, by posting a mirror selfie in which she covered her ring finger with a heart emoji. However, she has since stepped out in public with no ring on *that* finger.

A source exclusively told Life & Style on August 20, 2024, that Benny had not proposed yet, but fans could expect an engagement soon.

“Selena has been wearing a ring on that finger,” the insider said. “It’s just a matter of time before she and Benny make an official announcement.”

The source continued, “Selena’s never been happier and she’s told everyone that he’s The One. Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”

Benny himself confirmed back in May 2024 that he did want to marry Selena someday and have children with her.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,’” he admitted on The Howard Stern Show after he and Howard said they were both “predicting marriage.” “People always said this to me, ‘When you know you meet your best friend,’ she truly is my best friend. … We laugh all f–king day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, ‘What did you do?’ ‘Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording.’ My day sounds like s–t every day compared to hers.”

Selena responded to Benny’s comments in her interview with Time, adding, “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”