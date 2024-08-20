Her heart wants what it wants: marriage! Selena Gomez recently teased an engagement to Benny Blanco, posting a bridal-looking selfie with her ring finger hidden by heart emojis. Now an insider tells Life & Style exclusively that legit news of their betrothal is imminent.

“Selena has been wearing a ring on that finger,” confirms a source. “It’s just a matter of time before she and Benny make an official announcement.”

“Selena’s never been happier and she’s told everyone that he’s The One,” the insider continues. “Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”

The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, showed once again how close and devoted the couple are in a Monday, August 19, Instagram Stories selfie.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

The couple were getting ready for bed, as Benny, 36, was washing his face while wearing white pajamas as Selena snapped a mirror photo of their nighttime routine. She too wore a white pajama set and put her arm around her beau while snapping the photo.

The record producer returned the affection in an Instagram Story of his own the same day. He shared a still shot of a FaceTime call with Selena, where she was positively beaming with a huge smile.

The couple have made it clear how much they mean to one another ever since their romance was revealed in December 2023.

Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny on December 7, 2023, after fan account was first to share a photo of the two. The “Same Old Love” singer wrote in the comments, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

When one person criticized Selena’s choice in a boyfriend, she quickly responded, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me? The end.” After the same fan called Selena’s response “corny,” she went off again, writing, “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The Spring Breakers star later revealed that the pair had secretly been dating for six months. Soon, she began sharing loved-up PDA photos with Benny via social media. The couple had their first public date night when they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game on January 8 and sat courtside.

Selena revealed in July that she was “so depressed” during the years of her volatile on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber, which began in 2011 and ended for good in 2018 when he married Hailey Bieber.

A TiKTok user shared a video on June 3 of the “Single Soon” singer in her younger days, writing in the caption, “I know and so do you that at the time she never would have gotten engaged to Benny. She was in her IT GIRL era.”

Selena came across the video on July 31 and commented, “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Benny revealed during a May 15 appearance on The Howard Stern Show that he believed marriage was in the couple’s future.

The songwriter shared how he wooed Selena on their first Valentine’s Day as a couple by renting out a movie theater so they could watch her favorite film, Almost Famous.

Howard, 70, praised Benny for “knocking it out the park,” and said, “I’m predicting marriage.” The Reston, Virginia, native responded, “You and me both.” Benny added, “When I look at her, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.'”

Benny admitted that children are likely in his future with Selena. “I want to have kids. That’s the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids,” he confessed.

Next up, wedding planning. “Selena wants a big wedding with family and friends to witness and celebrate,” says the source. “So, this won’t be a situation where they run off and elope.”