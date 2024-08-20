Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is right around the corner, as the trailer dropped on August 13 giving the first look at new cast members, story lines and when the series premieres.

When Does ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Premiere?

The first two episodes premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on August 27, with new episodes coming weekly after that.

Charles, Oliver and Mabel Head to Hollywood

The gang’s podcast is getting turned into a movie with very famous faces playing themselves as the show’s three lead characters. Eugene Levy will portray Steve Martin‘s Charles-Haden Savage, Zach Galifianakis will play Martin Short‘s Oliver Putnam and Eva Longoria gets to portray Selena Gomez‘s Mabel Mora on the big screen. Molly Shannon is coming aboard for season 4 as a studio executive.

The trailer featured hilarious scenes of the stars trying to do “character studies” with Charles, Oliver and Mabel, as things don’t go so well. However, the A-listers are drawn in to a murder mystery that the trio needs to solve.

Hulu

There’s a New Murder to Solve

Of course, there has been another murder in the building. Season 3 ended with Jane Lynch‘s Sazz taking a bullet to the chest fired through the window of Charles’ apartment. She began to scrawl something on the floor in blood as she lay dying.

The murder mystery will pick back up with the trio of Hollywood stars helping investigate who would want to kill Charles or Sazz. In need of a safe house, the three leads head to Long Island to stay at Charles’ sister’s home, as she gets to meet and critique his podcast colleagues.

Will Jane Lynch Appear on Season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Even though Sazz was killed off, Jane will be appearing in five of the season’s 10 episodes. “Well, I’m the murder victim, which is not a tease. And so, I have some really great flashbacks,” she told People on May 9, 2024.

Jane added, “I don’t want to give it away though, but I’m in it a lot … so I’m excited.”

Is Meryl Streep Returning for Season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Yes! She will be reprising her role as Loretta Durkin and will run into Oliver while he is in Hollywood dealing with the podcast’s movie being produced.

Eva spilled the beans prior to the trailer’s drop, which showed Meryl’s return as she gushed over her Only Murders in the Building season 4 costars.

“Meryl Streep. Melissa McCarthy. Eugene Levy. Zach Galifianakis. Paul Rudd. There was one scene we were, all of us, we were there, and I was like, ‘How is this my life?’ I’m so excited,” the Overboard star told Entertainment Tonight on June 20.

Selena Gomez Teased ‘Only Murders in the Building?’ Season 4

“I think this is our most exciting season yet. That’s what I would definitely say with confidence, because it was far too fun.” Selena told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on August 5, 2024.

” How it came together was so magical. Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride, you know. Taking us to L.A. and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favorite season,” she added.