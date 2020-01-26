Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Considering Halsey’s single “Without Me” was one of the biggest songs of 2019, you’d think the powerhouse vocalist would be nominated for a Grammy. Unfortunately, Halsey was snubbed by The Recording Academy and as a result, skipped out on this year’s awards show.

Needless to say, we’re pretty bummed that the New Jersey native, 25, didn’t make an appearance. After all, nobody slays a red carpet (or stage) quite like Halsey. However, we’re glad that she’s standing her ground. Hours after the Grammy nominations were announced, the “929” singer took to Twitter to console her outraged fans.

“My fans, please do not waste your anger or frustration. I see a lot of you are upset. Of course, I’m sad, too. None of it matters. Literally none of it,” Halsey assured. “You’re here. I’m here and everything is gonna stay exactly the same and ‘Without Me’ is still a super tight, record-breaking song.”

Additionally, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, gave her peers a shout-out. “Congrats to the nominees. So much great music nominated this year,” she wrote. “Definitely see a lot of my friends and colleagues missing from the nom lists, but the music speaks! This is how it goes every year, right?”

Since then, Halsey released her third, critically-acclaimed album, Manic. The 16-track record has been met with high praise by fans and fellow artists all over the world! “Manic’s lyrics are wildly beautiful, honest, raw, thoughtful, f–king rip my heart out, woman,” Lauren Jauregui tweeted on January 18.

“Congratulations on a beautifully honest album. Musically and lyrically, I was there all the way through,” added Niall Horan. We couldn’t agree more! If you have yet to listen to Manic, be sure to follow Halsey’s instructions.

“I’m a firm believer that the first time you hear an album should be front to back and so that’s why I make them that way! Some songs go together. Halves of a whole. So when Manic is out, please don’t skip your excited asses to a random song,” Halsey tweeted ahead of the release. “Just at least not on the first listen.”

Let’s hope at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Halsey gets the recognition she deserves.

