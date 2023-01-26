Kate Winslet’s HBO series Mare of Easttown received rave reviews after it premiered in April 2021, but was it successful enough for a season 2 renewal? Fans have been waiting for an update on the crime thriller since it concluded. However, the cast and crew have not formally announced any news amid the speculation over a second season.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about a possible second season for Mare of Easttown!

What Is ‘Mare of Easttown’ About?

The HBO series focuses on the Titanic actress’ character, Marianne “Mare” Sheehan, a local detective in the fictional Pennsylvania suburb of Easttown. Mare investigates the murder of a young mother after she was last seen being bullied by her ex-boyfriend and high school classmates at a party. However, the rest of the community doubts that Mare can solve this case, as she lives with the guilt from a previous investigation of a missing teenager whom she could not locate.

The series also follows Mare’s recent divorce, raising her daughter, Siobhan, and grappling with the loss of her late son who died by suicide.

Michele K. Short/HBO

Is ‘Mare of Easttown’ Getting a Season 2?

Despite rumors swirling that a second season is being considered, HBO has not confirmed whether production is underway or if it’s in development.

Series creator Brad Ingelsby spoke with Esquire in May 2021 about the possibility of a season 2. However, he noted that he and the crew “didn’t ever talk about returning” for another season because season 1 was “very much a closed story.”

Michele K. Short/HBO

“I think all the loose ends get tied up,” he explained. “But I think if we could ever crack a story that was as emotional and surprising, then I think maybe there’s a conversation. I don’t have that in my head right now, but I mean, listen, I love Mare. If we could ever give her a great season, I would certainly consider it. I would only do it if I was convinced we could make it great, though. I wouldn’t do it just because you have a chance to do it. I would want to make sure that it was as rich and compelling as I hope this season has been.”

In August 2021, Brad doubled down on his thoughts about keeping the show as a one-season miniseries during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think the trick with season 2 is: How can you outdo that?” he noted at the time. “I don’t know that you’ll ever be able to recreate that level of emotion. What does a second season look like? What’s the deserving second chapter that can fulfill that murder-mystery need, but also tell the second chapter of Mare’s personal journey? I think there’s enough stories, in terms of mystery, that you’ll be able to create a new one. But it’s the personal journey that scares me a little bit, because we used a lot of the tools in the toolbox in season one. That’s a very long-winded way of saying that I don’t really know if there’s a season 2.”

In December 2022, however, Kate admitted she doesn’t “know what [they’ll] do.”

“All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t,” the series star confirmed at the time.

How to Watch ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 1

Fans can stream the first season of the hit series on HBO Max.

Who Is in the ‘Mare of Easttown’ Cast?

Apart from Kate, several well-known faces are also in the cast, including Evan Peters, Angourie Rice, Guy Pearce and Sosie Bacon.