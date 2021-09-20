Kate Winslet’s Transformation From ‘Titanic’ to ‘Mare of Easttown’: Photos Over the Years

Then and now! Kate Winslet starting acting at the age of 7 but skyrocketed to fame with her starring role in 1997’s Titanic. The actress’ transformation photos over the decades show she’s a natural beauty.

The Mare of Easttown star has spoken about plastic surgery over the years, denying that she has ever gone under the knife.

“It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up and what I consider to be natural beauty. I will never give in,” the U.K. native told The Telegraph in 2011. “I am an actress, I don’t want to freeze the expression of my face.”

She added at the time she “will never give in” to getting procedures done to her face.

In 2021, the Ammonite actress told The New York Times she rejected two promotional poster designs for HBO’s Mare of Easttown because she looked “too retouched.” The Emmy winner also said she refused to allow director Craig Zobel to edit out “a bulgy bit of belly” in one of her sex scenes involving costar Guy Pearce.

When it comes to her beauty routine, Kate puts a lot of focus on what she puts in her body.

“My top tip would be water — water, water, water. Keep the body hydrated and the skin will follow suit,” she previously told Vogue. “And I try and stay away from salt and alcohol before an important occasion and throw a few green smoothies together in a Nutribullet.”

The Revolutionary Road star continued, “Whilst my life would be too dull without salt and the odd glass of wine, we all know that cutting them out makes for a healthier complexion. At least it does in my case.”

While the Oscar winner has some tried and true beauty products she swears by, like Lancôme Tonique Confort and Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate, Kate notes nothing replaces a good night of sleep.

“Sleep and health play a big part in looking fresh,” the Holiday actress said about getting her full eight hours of sack time. “If I’m over-tired or stressed, no amount of make-up and hair can disguise the impact of that on one’s face.”

Keep scrolling to see Kate Winslet’s transformation photos!