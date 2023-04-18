Is Kelli Giddish Back on ‘Law and Order: SVU’? Return Details, Photos

She’s back! Kelli Giddish appears to be returning to the Law and Order universe as Detective Amanda Rollins following her departure during Law and Order: SVU season 24.

The actress was photographed alongside costars Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) as they filmed in New York City on April 17. The trio appeared to be working on a crossover episode of Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Kelli’s character, Rollins, sported a baby bump as she walked on set and was all smiles alongside onscreen best friend Mariska.

Does this mean Kelli’s Rollins is back for good? Keep reading for what we know about her return.

Is Kelli Giddish Returning to ‘Law and Order: SVU’?

Before photos of her on set were released, TV Line was first to report Kelli’s return to the Law and Order franchise in early April. According to their report, Rollins and her onscreen husband, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino), are gearing up to welcome their first baby as a couple, which would explain the baby bump. Rollins’ return will occur in the Law and Order: SVU season 24 finale and the second to last episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3.

NBC has yet to publicly speak about Kelli’s return to the show.

Why Did Kelli Giddish Leave ‘Law and Order: SVU’?

The actress kicked off her role as Rollins in 2011 and announced her departure from the show in August 2022.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” the star shared via social media at the time. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Kelli’s final episode aired in December 2022 with Rollins and Carisi getting married in a courthouse ceremony before she leaves the Special Victims Unit for a teaching job at Fordham University.

“To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!” the actress posted on Instagram following the episode’s premiere.