Could Kourtney Kardashian become the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to score a coveted seat at the 2022 Oscars ceremony? The reality star’s fiancé, Travis Barker, will be performing during the event, meaning she could get an invite as his plus-one if he’s afforded the extra ticket.

Travis will be participating in the Academy Awards ceremony as part of the show’s all-star band under music director Adam Blackstone. The Blink-182 drummer will be joined by percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper to perform live throughout the telecast.

While Kar-Jenner sisters have hit up post-Oscar afterparties in the past, including the A-list Vanity Fair bash, no family member has walked Hollywood’s most prized red carpet at the Academy Awards. Since Travis will be playing such an important part of the ceremony throughout the telecast, fans are hoping to see the rocker and Kourtney walk their first Oscars red carpet together … and gaze upon what incredible outfit the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum would wear.

The couple’s only other red carpet appearance came when they made their awards show debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021. Kourtney rocked a sexy black leather minidress, and she and Travis put on quite a PDA show, giving each other open-mouthed kisses in front of the wall of photographers.

So far, Kourtney hasn’t given any hints on her social media if she’s attending the 2022 Oscars, which takes place on March 27. Fans are hoping she gives an Instagram sneak peek at a gown, jewelry, accessories or anything else that might indicate her presence at Hollywood’s biggest night.

If for any reason the Poosh founder doesn’t attend the Oscars ceremony, she and Travis are almost guaranteed an invite to the highly selective Vanity Fair afterparty. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all attended in the past, with the three lighting up the event in 2020. Kourtney and Kim attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Party in 2014, but that was before the family’s rise to the top of the Hollywood food chain.

While Kourtney and Travis will most surely get invited to the Academy Awards afterparties, fans are also hoping to see the pair make an appearance on one of the most coveted red carpets of them all … the Met Gala! The event takes place on May 2, and has become a mainstay for Kim, Kylie, Kendall and even their mom, Kris Jenner, but Kourtney has never attended! A red carpet appearance with Travis on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art would be epic and a prized Met debut for Kourtney.