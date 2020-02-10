It happens to the best of us! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reveal that the dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty was, er, uncomfortable … to say the least. “Couldn’t really sit in this, but it was worth it,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned her post on Sunday, February 9.

Uncomfortable or not, Kylie looked absolutely stunning. The makeup mogul wore a fitted, blue Ralph & Russo gown that perfectly hugged her frame. “Sit for what? Not with that snatch,” model Winnie Harlow commented, along with a heart-eyed emoji. “A star,” added celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons. “You’re so beautiful,” one fan gushed. “Killed it,” echoed another.

Shortly after sharing her first look, Kylie took to social media once more to share her second (yes, second) ensemble of the evening. “Afterparty,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, as well as tagging designers Vivienne Westwood and Christian Louboutin. Let’s be real, you could put Kylie Jenner in a potato sack and she would still look unreal.

We honestly can’t choose which dress we prefer! However, considering Kylie looked far more comfortable in the second, we’ll declare that the winner. Of course, the proud mother of Stormi Webster is no stranger to wearing designer duds. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December 2019. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

On top of Kylie’s love of fashion, she’s also obsessed with luxury cars! So much so, that her collection includes a $2.2M LaFerrari Aperta, a $3M Bugatti Chiron, as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the insider dished.

If that’s not the biggest flex you’ve ever heard of, we don’t know what is!

