Is Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Married? Relationship Updates

Molly-Mae Hague immediately won over the hearts of fans when she entered the Love Island U.K. villa in 2019 as a season 5 bombshell and also caught the attention of Tommy Fury. They ended up being crowned royalty by fans when they were voted the runner-ups of the season and went full into their relationship after filming wrapped.

The former Pretty Little Thing creative director shocked fans when she announced that she and Tommy split in August 2024. Naturally, fans wondered what happened in their union and if Molly got married to the professional boxer before their breakup.

Is Molly-Mae Hague Married?

On July 23, 2023, Tommy got down on one knee with their daughter, Bambi, whom they welcomed that January, in his arms while he proposed to Molly.

The beautiful moment happened in Ibiza on a cliff overlooking the ocean and the scenery looked like a scene out of a Love Island one-on-one date. Tommy wore a classic Tuxedo and toned down the fancy look by unbuttoning the top quarter of his shirt. Molly looked gorgeous in a strapless white jumpsuit and dangle statement earrings, while Bambi looked precious in a white dress.

Molly-Mae Hague/ Instagram

“To my perfect fiancé … forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine,” Tommy captioned an Instagram post at the time alongside a family photo that was taken moments after he popped the big question.

Molly opened up about their engagement during a YouTube Q&A one month later and shared that they weren’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

“It will be in the U.K and in a church as Tommy is religious. My sister [Zoe Hague] is getting married next year so I want to let her have her moment,” she admitted. “So, it might the year after hers. I had visions of just running off to a little chapel to do it. It is so much money and planning. How will I find the mental space for this? We’re not in any rush.”

Molly, Tommy and Bambi looked like one big happy family at her sister’s wedding in July 2024. Sadly, that was the closest that the reality TV couple got to getting married as Molly announced their split the following month.

Inside Molly and Tommy’s Breakup

Given that there were no context clues to speculate that the two called it quits, the influencer’s announcement was a bombshell.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” Molly wrote via Instagram Stories on August 14, 2024. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Tomy broke his silence one hour later and echoed his former-fiancées message.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship,” he wrote. “The past 5 years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

Although neither of the pair revealed what led to the abrupt end of their relationship, rumors swirled that Tommy cheated. In November 2023, a video circulated of Tommy in a club in Ibiza alongside musician Chris Brown and a large entourage filled with women. At one point in the video, a lady grabbed Tommy’s face flirtatiously before pushing it away, which raised eyebrows among fans.

That said, the cheating allegations were never addressed by Tommy and Molly.