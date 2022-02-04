Does Rihanna have double the baby joy on the way? Fans are wondering if the singer-turned-entrepreneur is having twins when several celebrity pals made curious comments after she revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting a bundle of love with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

RiRi, 33, shared a photo of her bare baby bump to her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 2. Her caption got fans curious that she might have two babies on board, as the “Diamonds” singer wrote, “How the gang pulled up to Black History Month,” while looking down at her belly.

Model Gigi Hadid wrote in the comments, “Three angels,” with a crying and heart emoji, and fans debated that she might have some inside information about twins. Her wording garnered more than 256 responses to the possibility that the “three” Gigi was referring to included mama Rihanna and two babies. RiRi and Gigi are friends, and the model has walked in the businesswoman’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion shows.

Courtesy of Rihanna/Instagram

Gigi wasn’t the only celebrity to have a comment that led to twin speculation. Reality star and singer Tamar Braxton asked, “Do we have two?” with a surprised face emoji.

Rihanna shared additional photos of her initial Monday, January 31, pregnancy unveiling, when she wore a bubblegum pink vintage Chanel coat opened up to show her growing bump while strolling in New York with Rocky. He donned a blue jacket over his white hooded sweater for the occasion. The way the couple coordinated pink and blue outfits has fans talking!

“Omg my theory is that she was wearing pink for a girl and Rocky was wearing blue for a boy!!! Fraternal,” one fan wrote about the possibility of the couple subtly signaling that twins are on the way. Another fan added, “THATS WHAT I’M SAYING!!! ASAP was wearing blue and she was wearing pink.”

The stylish couple are already getting ready for their arrival by building a nursery for their child … or children! It is “still in the design stages, and they’re going for a gender-neutral look,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “It’s going to be funky, bright, colorful and animal-themed and will be decked out in the latest baby equipment technology.”

The tot will be fashionable from birth, as the insider adds, “There’s already a closet full of Fenty baby clothes, which Rihanna will add to with the latest collection,” including “cute puffer jackets, mini hoodies and she’s designing one-off onesies for her bundle of joy.”