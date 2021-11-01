Everything ‘LPBW’ Couple Zach and Tori Roloff Have Said About Baby No. 3 Plans After Miscarriage

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff have been open about their plans for baby No. 3 after son Jackson and daughter Lilah. The biggest question on fans’ minds continues to be: Is Tori pregnant? Keep reading to see more.

The TLC stars have not announced any baby news, but they have talked about the possibility of having more kids. In March, Tori opened up about suffering a devastating miscarriage.

“We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” the former schoolteacher, 30, revealed via Instagram at the time. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Through their heartbreak, Tori noted Zach, 31, had been her “unwavering rock” and had “been by my side through it all.”

The mom of two reflected on her third pregnancy as their family went through another big change — moving from their home in Portland to Washington. The reality TV couple “closed” on their new house across state lines on the same day that would’ve been Tori’s due date.

“I will always wonder who you would have been,” read a quote reshared by Tori on October 15, adding her own caption, “We closed on our new house the day I was due with our angel baby. I think about him/her often and pray that he or she is watching over us by Jesus’ side [red heart emoji].”

She continued, “Last Monday was my due date with our baby that we lost. I sometimes still don’t feel like it was real and still get emotional about the entire experience. Thank you so much to everyone [who] has supported us and felt safe enough to share their stories with me.”

Although the couple may still be reeling after Tori’s miscarriage, they have since spoken about the possibility of having another baby. Keep scrolling to see their quotes.