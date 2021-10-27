Little People, Big World’s Zach and Tori Roloff’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other Over the Years

Relationship goals! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff have been going strong since meeting at Roloff Farms in 2010.

The TLC personalities, who tied the knot in 2015, share two precious children, a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah Ray. Moreover, they have the sweetest Bernese Mountain Dog named Murphy!

Over the years, Zach and Tori have made it a point to share every aspect of their life together with fans, including the hard times. In March 2021, the couple revealed that Tori suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with baby No. 3.

“We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” the professional photographer shared via Instagram. Although the news was devastating, Tori assured her followers that she and Zach were supporting each other to the fullest.

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” the Portland, Oregon, native expressed. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”

Since then, Zach and Tori have made some major changes in their lives. In October 2021, the reality TV pair announced their move from Oregon to Washington! Immediately, Little People, Big World fans worried that meant their family would no longer be on the show. However, Tori made it a point to calm their nerves!

“Still filming!” the mother of two clarified via Instagram. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

As it stands, TLC has yet to announce an official release date for season 23 of Little People, Big World, but we can’t wait to see more of Zach, Tori, Jackson, Lilah and Murphy!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Zach and Tori Roloff’s sweetest quotes about each other over the years.