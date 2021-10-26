Tori Roloff’s Transformation From Her ‘Little People, Big World’ Debut in 2011 to Today

Can you believe it’s been more than a decade since Tori Roloff first appeared on TLC’s Little People, Big World? At the time, the Portland, Oregon, native was introduced as Zach Roloff‘s girlfriend.

As of today, the longtime reality TV couple will celebrate their seven-year wedding anniversary come July 2022. Moreover, Tori and Zach share two precious children, a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah Ray.

The couple’s romance began at Roloff Farms in 2010. “We were both too shy to really approach one another, but we had both told a fellow coworker we thought the other was cute!” Tori revealed during a previous interview with The Knot.

Five years after the pair’s meet-cute, Zach and Tori tied the knot at — where else? — Roloff Farms! “It’s crazy how fast it goes. It’s just crazy,” the photographer admitted during a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While Zach, Tori, Jackson, Lilah and their beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, Murphy, are undoubtedly one, big happy family. They’ve definitely experienced tough times, too. In March 2021, Tori revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with baby No. 3.

Despite the hardship, their marriage remained strong. “Tori and I feel like we’re both pretty good communicators,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight. “We reflect a lot together. We have similarities, too. We’re different in a lot of ways, but then also there’s a lot of similarities too. We see things a lot eye to eye. [We like] to do the same things.”

In October 2021, the lovebirds surprised fans everywhere by announcing their move from Portland to Washington! While some Little People, Big World viewers feared that meant the end of their family on the series, Tori assured them otherwise.

“Still filming!” she replied to one of her followers via Instagram. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

There is currently no release date for season 23 of Little People, Big World.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Tori Roloff’s transformation over the years.