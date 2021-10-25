Little People, Big World‘s Tori Roloff has been a popular reality TV star for more than decade — and her net worth proves it! The Portland, Oregon, native has an estimated combined net worth of $300,000 with husband Zach Roloff, according to several outlets. To learn more about how Tori makes money, keep reading.

Tori Roloff has been on Little People, Big World since 2011:

The mother of two, who shares son Jackson and daughter Lilah Ray with Zach, first appeared on LPBW as Zach’s girlfriend in 2011. The couple later got married on July 25, 2015, and have been going strong ever since.

“It’s crazy how fast it goes. It’s just crazy,” Tori admitted during a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “That’s the thing about the pandemic, it’s gone so fast. I turned 30 in the pandemic and 31. Two birthdays,” Zach chimed in. “Jackson was two when this all started, he’s now four … We’re having our six-year anniversary, coming up here.”

As it stands, Tori and Zach have no plans to leave Little People, Big World — under one condition, that is. “I think for us, we enjoy sharing our lives and for right now our kids get along great with the crew and it’s fun,” she said. “The minute it’s not fun anymore, then you got to come together and be like, all right, what’s our next step?”

In October 2021, fans were concerned after Tori and Zach announced via Instagram their family’s move to Washington. “Won’t be a show if they’re not in it,” one user commented with a crying emoji. “Still filming! Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!” Tori replied.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again,” her exciting announcement began. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Tori Roloff is an influencer:

With nearly 2 million followers on Instagram alone, the TLC personality works with brands on sponsored posts, like Pottery Barn Kids.

Tori Roloff is a photographer:

Tori’s photography Instagram account, Tori Roloff Photography, has more than 1,000 followers.