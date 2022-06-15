Pregnant? Zendaya seemingly responded to rumors that she is expecting baby No. 1 after speculation started swirling on TikTok.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter…” Zendaya, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 25, seemingly addressing her pregnancy rumors. “Just making stuff up for no reason … weekly.”

“Anyway back to filming Challengers,” Zendaya added in the next slide.

The rumor started when an image of a fake Instagram post appearing to come from Zendaya’s account was uploaded to TikTok, showing a black and white pregnancy ultrasound with the text, “OMG Zendaya and her friends just announced that she is pregnant and tagged Tom Holland,” in all caps.

Zendaya became one of the top trends on Twitter on the day of her apparent response, with many fans questioning the validity of the news. However, she seemed to quickly shut down the rumors with her response on Instagram.

The Dune star has been dating Spider Man: Homecoming costar Tom Holland officially since July 2021 after meeting while working together on the film in 2016. Though they keep their romance mostly private, the couple have shared many cute posts honoring each other on social media.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” Zendaya captioned an affectionate Instagram post ahead of the premiere of their film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which included a photo of Tom on the set of the film in addition to a photo of him as a child wearing a Spider-Man costume. “Some things never change and good thing.”

Zendaya has spoken before about why she puts such an emphasis on her privacy, as she previously had a secret boyfriend for four years. She opened up about the mystery romance on her app back in 2017.

“Y’all know I’m not shy about telling you I went through a bad breakup last year. I’m hella over that but trust, it wasn’t easy,” she said at the time. “Here’s how I got through it … I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun. I tried new things — going out and just doing more stuff.”

For his part, Tom, 26, has also discussed the importance of maintaining privacy around his personal life, telling GQ in November 2021, “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”

Despite all of the pregnancy uproar across social media platforms, it’s safe to say Zendaya is, at the moment, not pregnant.