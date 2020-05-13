Trouble in paradise? Actress Jaime King and her husband, director Kyle Newman, are “taking some time apart to focus on themselves,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The two are quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, fueling speculation their marriage is on the rocks.

King, 41, has been spotted running errands in L.A. without her wedding ring while Newman, 44, is in Pennsylvania with the pair’s two children, James, 6, and Leo, 4. “He’s been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support,” adds the insider.

Prior to sparking split rumors, King and Newman, who tied the knot in 2007, appeared to have a strong marriage and a healthy sex life. The Black Summer star revealed that she and the filmmaker “learned to be spontaneous” over the course of their 13-year relationship, according to an interview with Us Weekly in 2018.

Even in the best of times, the couple treasured their independence. King noted the importance of “each person individually having things that they love,” adding, “When you’re fulfilled as a human being, then you’re not just relying on your spouse to give you what it is that you need, which I think is sort of a tendency with a lot of long-term relationships.”

The Hart of Dixie alum previously gushed that Newman is her best friend, lover, father of her children and favorite human in the whole world. “When you come from a place of fullness, then you’re sharing from a place that’s really sexy and fun and free,” King explained.

Neither party has commented on the status of their marriage. However, Newman neglected to give his wife a social media shout-out for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.

Instead, the Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana author has been posting photos with his sons. He shared a precious outdoor photo with James and Leo on April 28, writing, “My little men! Growing like weeds, but turning into strong healthy trees.”

King and Newman haven’t “filed for divorce yet,” assures the source, “so everyone is just hoping they can sort things out before it’s too late.”

