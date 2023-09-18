Former The Real host Jeannie Mai has been married twice, but her unions with Freddy Harteis and Jeezy had very different lengths of time and reasons for splitting. Fans are wondering what went wrong in her two tries at wedded bliss and the contrast between her husbands.

Who Is Jeannie Mai’s First Husband Freddy Harteis?

Freddy was born on his father’s Colorado ranch and began his career as a rancher after graduating from high school. He ultimately sought out reality TV, appearing on the Sportsman Channel television series, Hollywood Hunter, starting in 2011. It featured his daily life on his ranch with then-wife Jeannie. When she landed her gig on The Real in 2013, Freddy made numerous appearances on the program. Freddy later starred as himself in the Sportsman Channel’s reality show The Maverick beginning in 2019.

Why Did Jeannie Mai and Freddy Harteis Get Divorced?

Jeannie and Freddy wed in 2007. She had nothing but kind words for her estranged husband when discussing their divorce after 10 years of marriage during an October 2017 episode of The Real. “To this day, and I mean this honestly, he’s the best man I know. I married him cause he’s like my dad — very loyal, very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy. And in our 13 years together, there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing,” she shared.

The former Style Network star had previously revealed that her decision to not want children was a bone of contention between the two.

“You know how much I love Freddy, my husband. He’s my life. And before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that. And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children,” she explained while tearing up during a May 2017 episode of The Real.

Getty Images

“I guess it’s just really hard because I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage, but we are in love, and we are enjoying life, and he’s my Freddy, and I’m his Jeannie, and we don’t have any other problems except that, which, you never know what could happen in the future,” she added. “So right now, we are clinging to each other, and we’re waiting for God to kind of tell us what that means, and it’s kind of weird to go to sleep every single night holding on to that person you love so much, not knowing where it’s gonna go.”

The former couple ultimately never started a family and Freddy revealed he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend six months after his separation from Jeannie. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

When Did Jeannie Mai Marry Jeezy?

A year after her split from Freddy, rapper Jeezy appeared on The Real in fall of 2018 and the pair hit it off. They began dating in early 2019, and Jeannie gushed, “I just got to know him in November. He’s introspective. He’s passionate. He’s incredibly deep. He’s a visionary. He’s a great leader. He’s an amazing servant to his community.”

The duo made their first public appearance at Jeezy’s Sno Ball Gala in Atlanta in April 2019. One year later in April 2020, Jeezy proposed to Jeannie, and she gushed about their engagement on Instagram. “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you. … YES,” Jeannie wrote in an post alongside a photo of the pair smiling on the beach.

The couple wed at their home in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 2021. In September of that year, Jeannie and Jeezy revealed they were expecting their first child. In an episode of her “Hello Hunnay” YouTube channel the following month, Jeannie revealed why she changed her mind about having kids, giving credit to her husband.

“I just begin to fall into love with Jeezy that I had never experienced before, and this love opened up visions and dreams of things I wanted to do with him that I never pictured doing: building a future, building a family, building the type of childhood and the type of freedom and love that we didn’t always have as kids in someone new,” she said. The couple welcomed daughter Monaco in January 2022.

When Did Jeezy File for Divorce From Jeannie Mai?

The “Soul Survivor” artist filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14, 2023 in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. He claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy asked for joint legal custody of their daughter with “final decision-making” to “be established in accordance with the best interests of the child as determined by the court.”