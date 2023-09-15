Rapper Jeezy seemed to imply he has a distinct direction of where he was headed and that he would be doing it by himself in an Instagram post he shared on Thursday, September 14, the same day he filed for divorce from wife Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage.

In a set of photos standing against one of his luxury cars with what appeared to be friends hanging out in the background, Jeezy, 45, wrote in the caption, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

The “And Then What” rapper –whose real name in Jay Wayne Jenkins – filed divorce paperwork with Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, claiming he and the former The Real host, 44, had already separated and had a prenuptial agreement in place. Jeezy stated he’s seeking joint legal custody of the former couple’s daughter, Monaco, whom the pair welcomed in January 2022.

Jeezy and Jeannie began dating in January 2019, while later making their relationship Instagram official in September of that year. He proposed at his home in Los Angeles in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Jeannie revealed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES,” next to a photo of the couple in formalwear while on the beach, as Jeezy kissed her hand. She added, “Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.”

During an October 2020 interview on Radio One D.C.’s The Quicksilva Show With Dominic Silva, the host congratulated the “I Luv It” artist on his engagement while noting how many couples broke up during home lockdowns. “I’m keeping it the middle of the road baby. If other people breaking up, you keep it going,” Jeezy replied.

The couple wed in a March 2021 ceremony at their home in Atlanta, Georgia. “Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” Jeannie gushed to Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

“In our intuition, we all know what we want,” she continued. “We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex. Like, you want all those things. The fact that I’m doing that with a partner that is like-minded with me is the best part of my life.”