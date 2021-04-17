YouTuber Jeffree Star issued a heartfelt statement after he and friend Daniel Lucas were hospitalized for injuries following a “severe” car accident in Wyoming on Friday, April 16.

“This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months, but I should make a full recovery,” the makeup guru, 35, posted via Instagram Stories.

Jeffree also shared an update on Daniel’s well-being after the crash. “My best friend was in the passenger seat,” the social media influencer continued. “He has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

Story is developing …