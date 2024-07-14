Jelly Roll Shows Weight Loss at Kids' Choice Awards With Kids

Jelly Roll Shows Off Weight Loss as He Attends Kids’ Choice Awards With Children Bailee and Noah
Jelly Roll put his 70-plus-pound weight loss on display while attending the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards. The country singer was joined by his 16-year-old daughter, Bailee, and 9-year-old son, Noah, on the red carpet.
The family members all rocked denim looks for the outing on Saturday, July 13. Jelly’s wife, Bunnie Xo, was not in attendance for the awards show.
