Congratulations! Bachelor in Paradise alum Jenna Cooper and her boyfriend, Karl Hudson, welcomed baby No. 1 on May 30. The 30-year-old gave birth to a baby girl, Presley Belle Hudson, weighing in at 7 pounds 7 ounces and 20.75 inches long.

“We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine!” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after their daughter was born. “We are so thankful for everyone’s support, and can’t wait to share more fun updates.”

Jenna announced she and Karl were expecting in January 2020. “I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” she gushed over her baby on Instagram at the time, along with sweet snapshots from a maternity photo shoot. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing.”

The Bachelor Nation beauty also listed which traits she hoped her child would get from Karl, including his “thoughtfulness,” “work ethic” and curiosity.

Days prior, Jenna and her beau became Instagram official. “I kept wanting to share this with you, but it’s hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure I can’t be happy,” the Indiana native began her lengthy caption.

Despite Jenna’s fear that social media would “destroy” her relationship, she reasoned Karl was too important to keep a secret. “I met him a year ago, and now, I can’t imagine life without him. He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back.”

Ahead of settling down with Karl, Jenna was briefly engaged to Bachelorette alum Jordan Kimball in 2018. The pair met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise but ultimately split after Jenna was accused of cheating on Jordan with a “sugar daddy.”

Two years later, the blonde beauty spoke to Reality Steve to clear her name and deny all allegations made against her. “I want to move on. I want to just be done with it,” Jenna expressed, adding that she believes she was set up by some “sick people” who wanted to sabotage their relationship. Jordan, 28, ultimately echoed Jenna’s sentiment and wished her “all the best.”

We can’t wait to see Jenna blossom in her new role as a mom!