It’s a good thing Jennifer Garner doesn’t appear to have claustrophobia, as she found herself stuck in an elevator for more than an hour at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Family Switch star, 52, documented the experience in a Sunday, July 28, Instagram post. “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story,” she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer first showed herself remaining calm two minutes after the elevator got stuck, telling fans, “I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone … OK, thanks for having us here at my first Comic-Con. Bye for now,” as several men could be heard trying to get the panel to reset.

After 11 minutes, Jen shared in the next video that she was “toasty” and “schvitzy,” as she was beginning to sweat. After 35 minutes, the Once Upon a Farm owner said she was making sure to sit because she heard that tip mentioned in an episode of “The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

At 41.5 minutes, the Golden Globe winner was seen trying to lead those with her in the elevator in a round of singing “99 Bottles of Beer.” After 45 minutes, someone inside finally called 911 for help.

Jennifer began singing Madonna‘s “Like a Prayer” after an hour of being stuck inside the elevator, while fanning the underarm fabric of her yellow floral blouse to keep the sweat away. After an hour and 12 minutes of her being trapped inside, firefighters were able to pry the doors open, much to Jen’s surprise and delight.

Celebrity friends and fans were impressed with how the Yes Day star kept her cool. “Okay, no way oh my God how are you so calm,” Gwyneth Paltrow commented. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross added, “Oh my! Well done on staying calm.”

“Only you could turn an otherwise terrible event into something, not only entertaining but positive. There’s a reason why so many people adore you,” one fan gushed, while another added, “If I ever get stuck in an elevator now, I hope it’s with Jennifer Garner. So full of joy even when trapped. Wow.”

Even Jen’s rescuer was impressed. A user named Anthony, who appeared to be the firefighter at the end of the video who helped free the actress, wrote, “Hello Ms. Garner. I was the Captain who responded to your elevator rescue and picked you out. Pleasure to serve! I’m sorry it took so long for them to call us out there to help. Glad to see everything worked out well. Pleasure meeting you (briefly).”

Jennifer was at San Diego Comic-Con for the Deadpool & Wolverine celebration of life fan event on July 25, one day before the film opened in theaters. The star reprised her role of Elektra, which she originated in the 2003 film Daredevil opposite her future husband and now-ex Ben Affleck. Jennifer got her own Elektra spinoff film in 2005.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The Houston, Texas, native looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder red dress as she joined the MCU film’s leads Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, along with other stars including Emma Corrin, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum and Chris Evans.

In the film Jennifer’s character seemed to poke fun at her real-life split from Ben, 51. The pair wed in 2005 and split in 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018. The former couple share three children.

After it was revealed in Deadpool & Wolverine that villain Cassandra Nova killed Daredevil, Ryan’s Deadpool shared his condolences to Elektra.

“It’s fine,” she replied nonchalantly.