Jennifer Garner‘s rush to console ex-husband Ben Affleck as his marriage to Jennifer Lopez imploded has put her romance with John Miller on the rocks, insiders exclusively tell Life & Style.

Sources say the 13 Going on 30 star’s relationship with the billionaire burger baron, 46, is in jeopardy because he felt completely neglected while she focused all her attention on consoling Ben, 52, during his breakup with J. Lo, 55.

“John is at the end of his rope with what he considers Jen’s ‘unfathomable’ support for her ex-hubby while ignoring him in the process,” a source says.

Jen, 52, and John have been together since 2018, and there was even speculation they would get engaged until Bennifer 2.0 bit the dust earlier this year.

As previously reported, the Yes Day actress and her ex just spent nearly a week together helping their daughter Violet move into her college dorm at Yale.

Insiders say that spurred J. Lo to file for divorce on August 20 — the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.

“J. Lo was making a point that she was humiliated by Jen and Ben’s ridiculous closeness,” a source says. “Don’t think John didn’t feel the same way! John is still incredulous the woman he was close to marrying pushed him aside to focus on repairing her ex’s love life! How is he supposed to feel?”

Sources say that John is aware Jen has a past, but believes the time has come for her to live in the present to save this relationship.

According to insiders, Ben is still blowing up Jen’s phone, and John is of the belief she should tell him to lose her number.

Meanwhile, Jen is at the point where she wants to get back to focusing on John and letting Ben work out his own problems like a big boy. She’s also spending more time trying to convince John she’s ready to commit to him for the future — if he’ll listen.

“Garner realizes she may have overplayed her hand by putting John in second place in this dynamic,” a source says. “Now she’s trying to woo him back and salvage the relationship.”