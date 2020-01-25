These two lovebirds, y’all! Engaged couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted getting cozy while celebrating a friend’s birthday at Papi Steak in Miami on January 24. Needless to say, we couldn’t get enough of the sweet duo’s cuddling at the table — they really only had eyes for one another.

It’s no surprise to see these cuties all over one another. Back in November 2019, the 51-year-old bombshell told GQ about why her relationship with the former baseball player, 44, works so well.

“We’re very similar. We’re really alike in our drive, in our ambition. He’s an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I’m the same way,” she explained to the outlet. “I just want to be great at what I do. We’re both like that. We’re both super-hard workers. We’re driven by our passions. And we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.”

Plus, she noted that they’re all about uplifting one another, which is crucial in any relationship. “He knows I only have his best interest at heart, and I only want him to thrive and succeed and to be his best self. And I believe that he wants that for me,” she continued about her fiancé. “He wants me to be seen and to get what I deserve. Like, he’s made his half a billion. And he’s like, ‘I want you to have that.’”

Believe it or not, the spark has always been there. “We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds,” the pop star told Sports Illustrated of the first time they met during in a June 2019 interview. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

Clearly, the connection was palpable — fast forward to 2020, the couple is engaged and getting ready to tie the knot. “She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time,” an insider told Life & Style in March 2019.

“Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list,” the source noted. “She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang!”

