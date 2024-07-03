Jessica Alba has had some lousy reviews for her long-awaited acting comeback, but she’s still got rival actresses, like Jennifer Lopez, feeling threatened now that she’s back on the circuit.

“Jennifer has one good thing going for her right now and that’s been her success in streaming movies, especially on Netflix,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Of course Jessica wants a piece of the pie. And Jennifer is right to be concerned because Jessica has her own relationship with the top boss at Netflix, Ted Sarandos, and the plan is clearly to make as many more J. Lo-style movies as they can, even without J. Lo.”

The insider says that Jessica, 43, and Jennifer, 54, have had a “career-long rivalry,” which is now being intensified by their competition at Netflix. “Jessica knows exactly what she’s doing,” the source adds. “She has been very clear to everybody she does business with that she is serious about rebooting and reigniting her acting career and playing on the early 2000s nostalgia craze while she’s at it.”

However, despite the pair’s apparent rivalry, Jessica tells Life & Style, “I love [Jennifer] so much. What she’s done for women and Latinas is undeniable. She is an icon and a timeless beauty and I’m obsessed with her.”

Jessica’s Netflix movie Trigger Warning was released on June 21. In the film, she plays a Special Forces officer who becomes the owner of her father’s bar after his death. In her new position, she becomes involved with a violent gang running rampant in the town.

This was Jessica’s first acting role since 2020. Her last movie was 2019’s Killers Anonymous, and she then had a leading role on Spectrum’s show L.A.’s Finest, which aired for two seasons in 2019 and 2020 before its cancellation.

While the actress has sporadically had roles in recent years, she’s mostly been focused on her family – she shares three children with husband Cash Warren – and building her business, The Honest Company, which she cofounded in 2011. In 2014, the company was valued at $1 billion. Jessica stepped down as Chief Creative Officer in April.

“I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board,” Jessica assured fans at the time. “While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker.” She described building the company as a “labor of love,” and concluded by writing, “Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been keeping very busy with her work as an actress, singer and businesswoman in recent years. However, she recently announced that she was canceling her summer 2024 tour, with Live Nation confirming that the decision was made so she could spend more time with her family and loved ones.

The news came amid rumors of issues in Jennifer’s marriage to Ben Affleck. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, is reportedly selling the $60 million home they bought together, and the actor is currently living in a rental property.