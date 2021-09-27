Another day, another jaw-dropping fashion moment from Jennifer Lopez. This time, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer took the stage at Global Citizen Live on Saturday, September 25, wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit with extravagant gold and silver accents, a plunging neckline and open sides.

J. Lo, 52, paired the fierce ensemble with black boots. As for her glam, the Hustlers actress was literally sparkling. It appears as though Jennifer’s MUA covered her entire body in glittery lotion or makeup. How fun!

In the last couple of months, Jennifer, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been killing it in the style department. Whether she’s packing on the red carpet PDA with boyfriend Ben Affleck or strolling in Los Angeles with her daughter, J. Lo always looks flawless.

And the best part? The New York City native is all about versatility! “I grew up in the Bronx. I had this very urban kind of upbringing with break dancing in the ’80s, Adidas and hoops. That street Bronx style is still very much part of my style,” Jennifer explained to Harper’s Bazaar in a 2019 interview.

“I also grew up on musicals and looking at all these glamorous movie stars. That was also very much part of what I aspired to be style-wise, like those beautiful women like Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe or even Jackie O from that time. Just that type of ’50s, ’60s glamour,” she added. “As I started developing, I realized that those were the things that I liked. It was either very street or very glamorous. Glamorous and kind of sensual. That became who I was.”

Ultimately, J. Lo doesn’t limit herself when it comes to fashion — and always uses her upbringing as a guide! “In New York, in the Bronx, it was very, ‘We dress like a boy with Doc Martens and man pants and a wife beater.’ It was very Latin, big hoops and eyeliner, and that stayed with me,” she recalled. “That mix of toughness and sexiness.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jennifer Lopez performing at Global Citizen Live.