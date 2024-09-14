Jeremy Allen White 'Can't Live Without' His 'Iron Claw' Workouts (EXCL)

Jeremy Allen White is looking great these days and isn’t shy about showing off the ultimate six pack, but it comes with intense dedication and a body blitz that would put any Olympic athlete to shame, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“He packed on 40 pounds of muscle for his role in the Iron Claw,” the source says, “but it took him over a year of twice-a-day workouts in the gym and a very extreme diet that consisted mostly of chicken breast and broccoli.”

The Bear actor, 33, has seen his star rise since the hit show premiered. The HBO original show made Emmy history after it broke 30 Rock’s record for most comedy nominations earlier in 2024 – racking up an impressive 23 in total.

Landing a starring role in Iron Claw, opposite heartthrob and big screen veteran Zac Efron, gave the Brooklyn native the motivation he needed to transform himself for the role, a second source previously dished to Life & Style.

“Jeremy really looks up to Zac,” the insider said.

“He’s always going on about how great his body is and how much he knows about working out.”

“Jeremy always puts him up on a pedestal whenever he’s asked about their workouts, which Zac loves, but in reality, Jeremy trains just as hard and is just as fit,” the source added.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Even after the movie wrapped, the actor refuses to let all that hard work go down the drain, the first insider tells.

“He loved the transformation, but it’s not a case of gaining muscle and then just slacking off.”

Not slacking off is an understatement, considering Jeremey’s impressive routine the insider lays out.

“He wants to maintain it, which means he needs to continue his obsessive diet and workout plan. He does 500 pushups a day and the same number of pullups, and crunches,” the source explains.

“But he also hits the gym pretty much every day and does a bodybuilder style weightlifting routine that would make Arnold Schwarzenegger proud.”

“To stay lean, he jumps rope, sometimes for 30 minutes at a time, which might not sound like a lot, but it’s incredibly intense.”

Jeremy is revealing shades of other great actors known for their rigorous role prep, like Daniel Day Lewis and Christian Bale, especially given his intensive study to play Jon Bon Jovi in an upcoming movie based on a chapter of the legendary singer’s life.

According to Jeremy, he’s trying to find “his own process,” he told GQ on August 27, describing the hours upon hours of research he’s done on the Boss.

“It’s been really fun preparing.”

The first insider emphasizes how seriously the up-and-coming star takes his roles – and his body, now that he’s sprawled in his skivvies on billboards around the country for Calvin Klein’s spring and fall campaigns.

“A lot of people in his life think he’s overdoing it, and should relax a little, but it’s become such a big part of his life, he can’t live without it, even if it is extreme.”