Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White's Silent Rivalry After Iron Claw

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White got on great when they filmed Iron Claw together, but there’s still a silent rivalry as they vie to be Hollywood’s No.1 six pack king – which has them both pumping iron and working on their bods like never before.

“Jeremy really looks up to Zac. He’s always going on about how great his body is and how much he knows about working out,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Jeremy always puts him up on a pedestal whenever he’s asked about their workouts, which Zac loves, but in reality, Jeremy trains just as hard and is just as fit.”

Zac, 36, and Jeremy, 33, starred in the 2023 film Iron Claw, based on the true story of pro wrestling brothers Kevin Von Erich and Kerry Von Erich. The A-list actors underwent intense transformations to bulk up for the film, ensuring they accurately portrayed professional athletes on screen.

“They have this good-natured competition when it comes to their bodies and how hard they can work out. It started when they were shooting their movie together but it has continued to this day,” the insider explains. “They send each other selfies from the gym and whenever they get together, they’ll hit the weights and see who can bench press more.”

The competition between the two actors is “very friendly” but there’s no question that there is “some genuine rivalry” due to the cutthroat nature in Hollywood.

“They’re both the same type when it comes to casting, so they do go up against each other for roles and right now Jeremy is beating out Zac when it comes to accolades and attention,” the source says. “That’s a bit tough for Zac to swallow.” The insider adds that the High School Musical alum is a “competitive guy” but The Bear star is equally so.

Getty Images

“Even though he tries to act nonchalant about it all, he wants to win, they both want the crown of the fittest guy in the biz,” the insider concludes.

The Shameless alum previously praised his costar for his seamless transformation into the wrestling star, noting that it wasn’t an experience he personally enjoyed. “Zac’s a maniac,” Jeremy told Esquire in May 2023. “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”

When it came to his own wellness routine, the New York native didn’t enjoy the process of morphing into the wrestling champion as he was forced to “eat all the time.”

“You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great,” he told the outlet. “I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

“In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross,” he concluded.