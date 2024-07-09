Zac Efron continues to shock fans after literally falling on his face!

Clips from his new streaming flick, A Family Affair, with Nicole Kidman, have inspired followers of 36-year-old Zac to flood social media with fears for the almost unrecognizable former teen idol.

“What happened to Zac Efron? He looks like an entirely different person,” remarks one stunned fan.

Another gasps, “What on earth did Zac Efron do to his face? I have tried but I can never get used to looking at it.”

As Life & Style readers know, the High School Musical star’s matinee idol mug was pummeled when he took a serious spill in his house in 2013. He shattered his jaw, causing the muscles around it to grow disproportionately, completely changing his appearance.

“The masseters just grew,” he explains. “They just got really, really big. It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

At least one expert believes it wasn’t just the accident that altered his looks.

“He might have had jaw advancements where they pull the chin a little bit more forward, because his chin looks a little bit more prominent,” New York plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk, who has not treated the 17 Again star, said last year. “Or a chin implant or mandibular angle implants or all of the above.”

In any case, Zac’s days of putting his best face forward seem to be over.