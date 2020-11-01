Adding another boy to the family! Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese revealed she and husband Chris Buckner are expecting another son, just a week after she announced she is pregnant with baby No. 2.

“Looks like CJ is getting a little brother!!! #boymom,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself, her husband, 31, and their 21-month-old son, CJ, dressed up in Coco-themed Halloween costumes on Saturday, October 31. In the snapshot, the proud mama held a spooky cake that read, “Boo-y or Ghoul,” which was blue inside.

On Sunday, October 25, the reality star announced her pregnancy with a Halloween-themed family photo shoot on their porch. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 [in] May 1, 2021,” the MTV star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! So, for everyone that was asking, YES YES YES I’m pregnant.”

“[Another one]! Love you so much babe,” her partner gushed in the comments section. “To the best mama bear ever!”

Deena and her hubby — whom she started dating in 2011 and married in 2017 — welcomed their first child, son CJ, in January 2019. Prior to giving birth, the New Jersey native exclusively told Life & Style she “definitely” wanted to expand her brood with her longtime love.

“Well, I want to have time with him and we want to appreciate him, but we were thinking we want our kids to be close in age,” the mother-to-be gushed at the time. “So, maybe a year and a half and then start trying again, but the first year and a half, we want to give all our attention to CJ.” With their first boy turning 2 in January 2021, the proud parents are right on schedule with baby No. 2.

While Deena is still appearing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, her friend and fellow mother Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced in December 2019 that she was leaving the MTV hit shortly after welcoming her third child, son Angelo, in order to focus on her family.