Meatball on board! Deena Cortese is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Christopher Buckner. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 [in] May 1, 2021,” the Jersey Shore star, 33, announced in a Sunday, October 25, Instagram post. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!”

Deena and Christopher welcomed their first son, Christopher John, in January 2019. Prior to giving birth, the MTV personality revealed to Life & Style that she “definitely” planned on giving CJ a sibling.

“Well, I want to have time with him and we want to appreciate him, but we were thinking we want our kids to be close in age,” she gushed at the time. “So, maybe a year and a half and then start trying again, but the first year and a half, we want to give all our attention to CJ.” Considering CJ is turning 2 years old in January 2021, Deena and Chris certainly stuck to their plan.

The New Jersey native had a fairly easy pregnancy the first time around. “The second trimester was amazing and then the third trimester [has] been good. I was a little sick,” Deena previously revealed. “I had an upper respiratory infection, but it’s finally getting better. I’m starting to get tired again — and they said that was going to happen once the third trimester hits — but besides that, I’m doing good.”

As for her professional life, Deena is still very much involved with Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Unlike her costar and best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena has yet to announce her formal retirement from the show to focus on motherhood. Snooki, 32, waited until the birth of her third child, Angelo, to take a step back from reality TV, so perhaps her bestie will follow suit.

Either way, we look forward to watching Deena, Christopher and CJ's family grow — and so do her costars!