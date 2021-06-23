GTL … and a little plastic surgery on the side. Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reveals exclusively to Life & Style that she wants to do some maintenance on her breasts after having her third child.

“I just got my boobs done,” the reality star, 33, dishes. “So eventually I want to get my boobs redone because I ended up getting them after Giovanna and then I got pregnant right away with Angelo. So it kind of defeated the purpose [because] they dropped again. So I’m going to have to do another lift, but I want to do it when I know I’m done with babies. So yeah, that’s probably the only thing I’ll do, but that’s it.”

The proud mama also confirms that she has been going under the knife — and needle — less and less. “Basically all I’ve done is Botox around [my eyes] because I need it as a mom,” Snooki explains. “I used to get my lips done. I do not do that anymore [because it] just hurts and it’s dramatic and I look like a frog.

The New York native has always been open about her cosmetic procedures. In 2016, the MTV star gave fans an inside look during one of her injectables appointments. “Today, I’m getting needles in my face,” she told supporters via Snapchat at the time. “Getting my first Botox in my forehead, and I’m doing a little plump in my lips, too.”

She also isn’t afraid to clap back at haters who criticize her looks post-surgery. When a troll commented that “Snooki looks like the Jigsaw dude” on her Instagram in March 2020 — referring to the puppet from the Saw movie franchise — the mother of three responded, “I’m honored.”

“I honestly don’t care what people say about me because they don’t know me,” the entrepreneur told Too Fab in 2015. “I always say I’m not living for them, I’m living for myself. People talk, that’s just our nature. People are assholes, so you just gotta deal with it.”

The following year, she told the outlet, “Moms get stressed. You can see it on our faces sometimes. Sometimes makeup can’t even cover it. So you gotta do what you gotta do.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.