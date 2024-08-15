Two months after Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest, a source exclusively tells Life & Style Jessica Biel is laying down the law. “She has a list of rules” for the 43-year-old, says the source, adding, “The incident put a huge strain on the marriage.” The pop star’s much-hyped Hamptons arrest threw an unwanted spotlight onto Jessica, 42, who was busy filming her new show, The Better Sister. As a result, says the source, “Jessica wants Justin’s assurances that he’ll be more supportive of her work — even if that means staying home with the kids [Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4] while she’s on a shoot. She’s pushing to work more and counting on Justin to pick up the slack.” The source adds that Jessica is also asking the pop star “for more help around the house and more regular date nights. She’s been pushed to her limits by his immaturity.”