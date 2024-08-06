Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Critic Over Drinking Comment

Shutting down a critic with class! Jessica Simpson had the perfect clapback for an Instagram user who told her to “stop drinking.”

“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” the singer, 44, responded to a comment on her Monday, August 5, tribute post for her son. “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”

Jessica’s post was a black and white photo of her and husband Eric Johnson’s son, Ace Knute Johnson, snuggled up in a bed and looking off into the distance. She gushed about him in the caption.

“I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet,” the Dukes of Hazzard star wrote. “Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together.”

Jessica concluded, “Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson — OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!”

In addition to Ace, the actress shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, with Eric, 44.

The fashion designer, who struggled with opiate and alcohol addiction for years, celebrated six years of sobriety in November 2023. She marked the occasion by resharing a November 2021 post on her Instagram Stories in which she reflected on a version of herself from 2017.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Jessica wrote alongside a throwback photo. “I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

The mom of three added that she needed to “stop drinking alcohol” in order to gain this clarity.

“It kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world,” she continued.

Jessica added, “I can’t believe it has been 4 yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage.”

She noted that “the drinking wasn’t the issue,” it was her.

“I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do,” Jessica concluded. “I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).