Jessica Simpson looks more like a Kardashian than ever with her various cosmetic enhancements and Hollywood spotlight aspirations, but it’s bumming her out she’s not getting much face time with Kim or other members of the klan.

“Jessica lives in the same neighborhood as Kim and at one point they were starting to get really friendly but she was hoping it would go a lot further than it has,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She feels like she really hasn’t been let into the circle and it’s kind of frustrating for her since she’s tried so hard.”

Kim, 43, and Jessica, 43, both live in Hidden Hills — an exclusive Los Angeles community. Their daughters, North West and Maxwell Johnson, share a close friendship and were teammates on the basketball team coached by Jess’ husband, Eric Johnson. Insiders close to the situation say that the “Irresistible” songstress is struggling with her friendship with the Skims founder, as Kim has “her sights set on hanging with this new high-roller crowd that Jessica wouldn’t really fit in with.”

“[Jessica’s] even tried hiring the same people they do and has been hanging out with a lot of their old friends, but it really hasn’t made a dent with Kim,” the insider explains, noting the Kardashians star hasn’t “done anything rude” toward the Texas native.

In the past, Jessica has gushed about her friendship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars to Us Weekly in April 2022, praising the mom of four for staying “the same” despite growing up in front of the spotlight.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,'” Jessica said of the famous family being on air for so long.

Jessica famously starred alongside now ex-husband, Nick Lachey, in their own reality show Newlyweds, which aired from 2003 to 2005. “I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same,” she told the outlet. “That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

Meanwhile, Kim got her big break on the 2007 debut of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and continues to film reality TV in the spinoff series, the Kardashians, which is currently in its fifth season. Both women are also entrepreneurs. Kim manages multiple brands, notably her successful Skims line, and Jessica is the head of her own successful apparel company, the Jessica Simpson Collection.

“The truth is a friendship with Jessica isn’t going to help Kim from a networking point of view and that’s all she seems to care about these days,” the source says. “It’s sad for Jessica because she looks and acts the part of the perfect Kardashian, but no matter what she does she hasn’t been able to get the seal of approval from Kim.”

Kim’s A-list friend group was on full display during the June 6 episode of the Kardashians. The episode documented the reality TV alum as she celebrated her 43rd birthday at Beverly Hills hot spot, Funke, organized by her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Among the star-studded guest list for Kim’s birthday bash were Ivanka Trump, Lauren Sanchez, and Kimora Lee Simmons.