Who Are Kim Kardashian's Lifers? Her Childhood Friends

Fans know a lot of details about Kim Kardashian as she’s portrayed her life on television since the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. Although the series ended in 2021, the cameras picked up on the A-list family for their Hulu series The Kardashians.

Over the years, viewers have been introduced to many of Kim’s friends through cameos on the shows and on her social media accounts. However, the Skims founder’s friends who she holds near and dear to her heart are called her “Lifers” – and they have remained out of the spotlight for the most part.

In a rare instance, the Lifers made an appearance on KUWTK after attending their 20th high school reunion, followed by a girl’s trip to see Cher in Las Vegas.

Allison Statter

Real ones know that Allison Statter has been Kim’s right-hand woman since childhood. The two met as a result of Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner, being best friends with Allison’s mom, Shelli Azoff.

After growing up together and attending Bel Air’s all-girls catholic Marymount High School, the besties dominated their careers into adulthood.

Kim may get the best guidance into her iconic (with a k) marketing strategies as Allison is the CEO of Blended Strategy Group, which works with celebrities and influencers.

In 2017, the reality star introduced Allison to her fans on YouTube after sharing a video with the businesswoman and discussing their friendship.

“I don’t know life without you in it. So, I think the way that you’ve been the most impactful is that you’ve just been an amazing sister to me,” Allison said alongside Kim. “It’s also really comforting and really nice to be on the same path in life – we had our kids at the same time and that we’re married with kids at the same time, and we started our families alongside each other. It’s so rare and it’s so unique, and I’m just so blessed that we have each other.”

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Three years later, the duo linked up for a KKW Beauty collaboration.

Ashley Kassan

You may not be familiar with Ashley Kassan, but there’s a big chance you will when you find out who she’s related to.

Before marrying husband Adam Kassan, her maiden name was Ashley Kraines. It’s unclear how, but Ashley is related to the infamous Todd Kraines whom Scott Disick impersonated on KUWTK while prank-calling Kris.

Sarah Meyer Michaelson

Sarah Meyer Michaelson has a high-profile career as the founder of ROE Caviar, but lives her private life outside of the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Simone Harouche

Simone Harouche and Kim met as preteens and have been inseparable ever since.

“We met when we were 11 years old and I thought you were the coolest girl in the world! You were kind, funny, down to earth, friends with everyone, beautiful and knew everything about makeup (lol),” Simone wrote via Instagram in October 2020 while celebrating Kim’s birthday. “29 years later, I can still say the exact same things about you except now you’re a F–KING BOSS! I’m so in awe of all you’ve become and accomplished. I love you. Happy birthday Kimmy LIFERS4LIFE.”

Simone is a fashionista herself and works as an elite celebrity stylist and broadened her eye for a good aesthetic through her career in interior design.

In 2018, Simone cofounded Kit-Undergarments with Jamie Mizrahi.

Lindsay May

Lindsay May is Kim’s opposite in the sense of keeping her life off of social media. However, she did make a brief cameo on KUWTK while celebrating the American Horror Story actress’ 40th birthday party.

Zoe Winkler Reinis

Zoe Winkler Reinis grew up around celebrities as she is the daughter of Happy Days actor Henry Winkler. She used the access of her well-connected community to launch This Is About Humanity in 2018, which helps immigrant families reunite after being separated at the border.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

“We educate others on being allies and advocates, and through our proximate trips to the border and our This is About Humanity fiscal sponsorship fund at the International Community Foundation we help support those individuals with essentials for living, access to legal services, mental wellness checkups, and other shelter projects,” the website reads. “We also provide for a range of projects including educational bus trips to the border, donations to legal services, construction projects at shelters, as well as material goods for unaccompanied minors.”