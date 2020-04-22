Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

You tell ‘em, girl! Jessie James Decker took to Instagram on April 21 to share a sexy new photo with fans. “Tuesday,” the “Flip My Hair” singer, 32, captioned the post of herself holding a glass of wine and posing in underwear and a crop top.

Unfortunately, a handful of trolls took the snapshot as an opportunity to shame Jessie. “Is that your child over there on the bed? Hm … appropriate,” one user commented, referring to her youngest son, Forrest Decker, in the background.

“Guess I’m just a hoe. Over here doing hoe things,” Jessie responded. Then, another hater wrote, “[This] should be a [picture] meant only for your husband.” Of course, the proud mother of three, who shares kids Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest with husband Eric Decker, had the perfect reply to that, too!

“He took the photo, so it’s chill. He saw it,” the reality TV personality wrote. Clearly, Jesse has no problem defending herself — and her hubby is a great photographer! Even with three little ones running around, Jessie and Eric, 33, always make time for romance.

“We love spending time together,” Jesse exclusively told Life & Style in February 2019. “I think for us, we just like spending time together, and when the kids go down at 7:30 p.m., that is our time to be one-on-one and have a glass of wine and just talk to each other, you know, just be alone. I think that is how we do it.”

As for growing their family? Jesse revealed to Life & Style in a separate interview that the A-list pair never says never. “We go back and forth about it. I’m good for now and I’m happy with the three, but he doesn’t seem to want to make it a permanent thing,” the Kittenish founder admitted. “I’m just hanging out until he’s ready to make it a permanent thing, but who knows what can happen? We’re just grateful for our three little ones and our family that we have.”

