Joe Jonas Releasing Personal Music After Sophie Turner Split

Joe Jonas is unpacking the last few years of his life and has promised his fans that he will release the “most personal music” he’s “ever put out” following his split from Sophie Turner.

“In this process, it’s like sharing your journals to the world,” Joe, 34, said during the Wednesday, July 10, episode of the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast. “This music, it’s all over the place, there’s some real beautiful ballads, there’s songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself, kind of everything.”

The former Jonas Brother musician is set to release his first solo album in nearly a decade later this year. Joe has been a member of the Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and part of DNCE, which includes Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle.

During the conversation, the Camp Rock alum revealed he got the approval of his brothers to pursue music solo. “I asked my brothers’ blessings. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go work on, I don’t want to call it solo, but I’m gonna go do something on my own, and I don’t feel like it’s DNCE. And I need to go just express some stuff for myself,'” Joe shared. “And they’re like, ‘Go for it.’ Nick booked a movie. Kevin was going to do another season of Claim to Fame … and so I had the window of time.”

Joe revealed that he recorded the album in just two weeks and shared that his upcoming single, “Work It Out,” is about getting yourself out of a funk.

Getty Images

“The idea is sometimes you realize you have to just shake yourself out of something and you’re the only person that’s going to fix it for yourself. No one’s going to save you,” he said.

The New Jersey native has teased lyrics from the project in a May TikTok video, seemingly hinting at his split from the Game of Thrones actress, 28.

“Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for,” he sang. “Stop being sad because you’re making the room uncomfortable / OK I get it / I know you’re feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible.”

The lyrics continued, “Even baddies get saddies, and that’s the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

The album comes almost one year since headlines after that the “Lovebug” artist filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 after four years of marriage. Joe cited that the reason behind their split was because “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Joe and Sophie – who walked down the aisle in 2019 – share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

One day after the musician filed the paperwork, the former couple broke their silence by issuing a joint statement. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe and Sophie said at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”