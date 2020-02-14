When it comes to John Legend, the “All of Me” singer really loves ~all~ of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, including the parts she’s not too crazy about … like her feet. To prove this to her, the 41-year-old paid tribute to his love with a hilarious video on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 14.

“You know, it’s true,” he said. “My wife’s feet are unique, you know? And I am personally in love with her feet. I love her feet a lot and in honor of Valentine’s Day, I asked the good folks at Ellen to put together a tribute to her perfectly unique feet.”

The video featured different close-ups of the Cravings author’s toes at different events as John’s ballad “All of Me” played throughout. It’s pretty romantic, if you ask us.

In a previous appearance on Ellen, Chrissy, 34, explained that John teases her about her feet so much, that if her body ever needed to be identified, he would only need to look at her feet to know whether it’s her. “All he has to do in the morgue, instead of lifting up the sheet on the face, he’ll just do it the other way,” she joked.

All jokes aside, John always speaks highly of his lady. In an interview with People from November 2019, he gushed about why she’s perfect for him. “She’s The One, it’s clear!” he told the outlet at the time. “Chrissy’s The One because we have great chemistry, she makes me laugh all the time. She’s a wonderful mother. She’s my best friend and she inspires some good love songs, too.”

The couple, who share daughter Luna and son Miles, always put in the effort to make their relationship work. “Being a good husband is about communicating and listening to what your partner needs and wants,” John continued. “A lot of it is being trustworthy, being dependable, being someone they can rely on. They want security and to know someone has their back. Hopefully, I do that for Chrissy.” Something tells us he does!