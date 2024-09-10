johnny Gaudreau’s Siblings: Late Athlete’s Brother and 2 Sisters

Johnny Gaudreau’s horrific death sent shockwaves around the entire world, and left his family completely devastated. The late NHL player died alongside his younger brother, Matthew, on August 29, 2024, after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding bicycles around their New Jersey neighborhood. The two were surrounded by their close-knit family before their death, as one of their two sisters was supposed to get married the following day.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans,” the Gaudreau, Morris, Korbitz, Venello and Joyce families told WBZ-TV reporter Dan Roche in a statement the following day. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief.”

Johnny and Matthew were two peas in a pod and were supported by their two surviving sisters while growing up.

Johnny Gaudreau’s Late Brother Matthew

The former Columbus Blue Jackets player was extremely close to Matthew, who was two years his junior.

Hockey ran in their blood as Matthew also played the sport throughout college.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Madeline Gaudreau, whom he married in 2021.

On June 22, 2024, the couple announced via Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. In the photo, Matthew and Madeline lovingly looked at one another while holding hands with their backs to the camera, showcasing a strip of ultrasound photos placed in the back pocket of Madeline’s jeans.

Madeline Gaudreau/ Instagram

After Matthew died, Madeline not only reflected on her relationship with her late husband – but highlighted his unbreakable bond with Johnny.

“It was always Matty & John. I can’t even put into words the bond these two had and right now I don’t have the strength. They were each others biggest cheerleaders,” she wrote via Instagram on September 1, 2024. “Matt looked up to john in so many ways but the most important was the father he was to Noa & Johnny. I find extreme comfort knowing they are together, as they always were. I know they are still messing with each other up there and will continue to look over their families.”

Matthew was the godfather of Johnny’s eldest child, daughter Noa.

Johnny Gaudreau’s Older Sister Kristen

Kristen is the oldest sibling and is also the most private, including her Instagram account.

Katie Gaudreau/ Instagram

She got married in 2013, according to her sister Katie Guadreau’s Instagram account.

Johnny Gaudreau’s Younger Sister Katie

Katie is the youngest of the clan and close in age to her brothers. Being surrounded by their environment, she took on the sports bug, too. She played soccer and was a competitive dancer, which she continued to do throughout college.

Now, she is a dance and academic teacher and holds a special place for kids in her heart.

Hours before Johnny and Matthew died, the family was gearing up for her wedding to fiancé Devin Joyce the following day by having a rehearsal.

“Right in the middle of getting ready for the best day of my life the unthinkable happens that will change my life forever. I remember a week ago being in the hotel sitting with family and texting Devin about how we forgot to practice our dip,” Katie wrote via Instagram on September 6, 2024. “To think that was our biggest worry at this moment when in just a split second and a phone call later our lives would forever change. “Remember to tell your people you love them. I would do anything to tell my big brothers I love them one more time.”

Katie Gaudreau/ Instagram

Katie’s fiancé, whom she dated since high school, also paid his respects to his late brother-in-laws, who were also set to be groomsmen in their wedding.

“They say when you find the one, you’re not just marrying them but their family too. I know I never said it but I loved you guys so much. I’m so lucky to have called you two my brothers for as long as I did,” Devin captioned his September 3, 2024, Instagram tribute to Johnny and Matthew. “There is not a second that will go by I will not look at Katie and see both of you. I promise to take the absolute best care of your little sister and I know when the day comes you will be with us on that day.”