This Is Her Now! See Jordin Sparks’ Beautiful Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures Over the Years

American Idol season 6 winner and talented artist Jordin Sparks has brought incredible hits to the music industry. From “No Air” to “This Is My Now,” the Phoenix, Arizona, native is known for her amazing pop and R&B ballads. While Jordin is now juggling her Hollywood career with being a mom to son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., she sometimes takes a moment to chill out by the beach or on vacay, wearing a stylish bikini or swimsuit!

“Antigua is magical [and] it was a trip full of love allllll the way around,” Jordin captioned an Instagram carousel post in July 2021, featuring a snap of her sporting a coral one-piece. “I truly was able to relax (!!!) [and] came home feeling rejuvenated. My favorite part? THE PEOPLE. (And the food!) You have my heart [and] I can’t wait to come back.”

The “One Step At a Time” songstress has also been outspoken about her fitness journey. In April 2017, she uploaded a stunning mirror selfie of her wearing an orange and blue swimsuit ensemble and discussed her progress.

“#FBF 2011 PROGRESS Talk about a flashback!” Jordin wrote via Instagram at the time. “I consider this my ‘bikini pic heard around the world.’ Lol It was just a couple months into my fitness journey. I had just finished my meds for walking pneumonia [and] I’d been consistently making progress on both my exercise [and] food choices.”

She then talked about how she felt seeing her reflection.

“I threw on my two piece [and] headed to the bathroom for sunscreen,” the In the Heights actress continued. “When I walked in, I was shocked when I looked in the mirror. I was actually SEEING the results of my healthier choices instead of just feeling them. I had to take a few pictures to make sure I wasn’t imagining things. I was feeling good after looking at them [and] thought, ‘I’ve never posted something like this, soooo I’m just going do it!’ I did and it went EVERYWHERE.”

While the Sparkle star touched on her confidence in her new physique, she also explained that her weight loss choice was to focus on health first.

“I had no idea that it would turn into another awesome way that I could encourage and inspire others. I hope I have!” she continued. “I look at this photo and I am so proud that I made the decision to take control of my health. The years since this photo have been a rollercoaster. If I didn’t start taking care of myself then, I know things would be much harder now. My fitness journey is a constant work in progress and I’m happy to share it with you! Be encouraged, give yourself some TLC and look how far you’ve come!”

Scroll through the gallery to see Jordin’s stunning swimsuit moments!