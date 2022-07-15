Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021.

Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday, July 13, that she is having another child with Tristan, Jordyn, 24, shared a photo showing how amazing her life is right now. She posed next to adoring boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns while on vacation in Italy, wearing a stunning bejeweled gown.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn looked divine as the dress hugged her hourglass figure. She wore her hair down in long waves and had a glamorous makeup job to go with her glittering frock that made her look positively radiant. And while she sported several diamond strands around her neck, her best accessory was her loving and committed NBA star boyfriend of 22 months on her arm.

The brunette beauty’s romance with Karl came more than a year after she was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Tristan, which caused the second breakup in his on-again, off-again romance with Khloé. The pair made out at a house party in L.A. in February 2019, and when word got back to the Good American founder, she went ballistic at the betrayal, since Jordyn was sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend.

When Jordyn denied any hookup and claimed Tristan, 31, only kissed her on the lips, Khloé accused her of breaking up her family, as she and Tristan share a daughter True, now 4. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, you ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloé tweeted at the time.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Khloé later changed her tune and acknowledged Tristan was responsible for breaking up their family. On March 2, 2019, she tweeted, “This has been an awful week and I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions and have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me and humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Koko and Tristan eventually reconciled and began trying for a second child through IVF. They broke up again in the late spring of 2021. It was revealed in December of that year that Tristan had fathered another baby, a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. She became pregnant following a March 2021 tryst with Tristan while he was still dating Khloé. He confirmed in January 2022 that a paternity test proved he was the infant’s father.

The Kardashians star revealed in a July 13 statement that her baby with Tristan was conceived shortly before Maralee and Tristan’s son, Theo, was born. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told Life and Style, adding, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”